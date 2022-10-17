Submit Photos/Videos
Good news, challenges revealed in South Carolina school report cards, Spearman says

State education leaders said the state's 2022 report card includes both good news and challenges ahead to recover from the learning losses during the pandemic.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina education officials announced the progress and ongoing challenges teachers and students face in the classroom Monday morning.

The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and the Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said 20.6% of schools in South Carolina received an overall rating of excellent in the 2022 Report Card, a figure she says is consistent with the 2019 Report Card, the last one to include ratings. Spearman said the data serves as an indicator of student performance and a roadmap for education leaders on the path to recovery statewide.

Overall RatingElementary
Schools
2019		Elementary
Schools
2022		Middle
Schools
2019		Middle
Schools
2022		High
Schools
2019		High
Schools
2022
Excellent124
(18.7%)		145
(21.8%)		67
(20/7%)		71
(21.4%)		59
(26.0%)		40
(16.7%)
Good164
(24.7%)		144
(22.1%)		99
(30.7%)		76
(22.9%)		56
(24.7%)		48
(20.0%)
Average226
(34.0%)		235
(35.3%)		121
(37.5%)		131
(39.5%)		63
(27.8%)		76
(31.7%)
Below Average111
(16.7%)		100
(15.0%)		29
(9.0%)		43
(12.9%)		39
(17.2%)		53
(22.1%)
Unsatisfactory39
(5.9%)		42
(6.3%)		7
(2.2%)		11
(3.3%)		10
(4.4%)		19
(7.9%)
Number of Report Cards664666323332227240

She said the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations increased in both English language arts and math. That, she said, confirms a strong recovery of the state’s elementary and middle school students.

“On the high school level, this year’s report card shows an increase in the number and percentage of high schools receiving excellent on the graduation rate indicators, which is significant given the number of students who did not return to classrooms when schools reopened,” she said.

While celebrating the positive signs, Spearman said the state has “real challenges to overcome” to help all students reach college and career readiness.

“Among the concerns is a significant decrease in the number of high schools earning excellent ratings, a change reflected from the end-of-course results and other indicators for secondary school students,” Spearman said. “We also remain particularly focused on the widening gaps between the highest and lowest-performing students on all levels. We know that not all of our students were able to learn at the same levels during school closures, and we are investing in learning acceleration efforts to support students in closing these gaps.”

“It has been a difficult few years. I don’t think anyone would challenge that,” Spearman said. “But I want to say thank you to the teachers who did not give up, who stuck in there.”

For the first time, schools received a rating for “school climate,” which Spearman said was based on surveys of students and teachers that measured perceptions of safety, working conditions and school environment. Just under 80 percent of parents say their child feels safe at school. About 79 percent of teachers say they feel safe, down from about 98 percent the previous year.

