Ga and S.C. average gas prices have decreased

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have edged up slightly in the past week, following a national trend.

According to, AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have increased by two cents from last week’s average.

The Augusta area average gas prices went up four cents from last week, however, it’s still lower than the rest of the state.

The South Carolina gas prices a week ago were one cent less for regular gas, according to AAA.

The Aiken-Edgefield county area gas prices went up eight cents.

Nationally, the average gas price per gallon decreased 5.4 cents last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon as of this morning.

The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, making it stand 56.6 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price for diesel continued to rise, increasing by 18.7 cents, bringing the national average to $5.06 per gallon.

Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said, “After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared.”

“We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+ decided to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle-of-the-barrel products like these two push prices higher.” De Haan stated.

