Ga. Dept. of Veterans Service receives grant to prevent veteran suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prevent veteran suicide in Georgia.

The agency received a $747,464 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant will support the mission of the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). This is a 3-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative ideas for preventing veteran suicide.

The department’s Commissioner, Patricia Ross, stated, “One suicide is too many. It takes all of us working together to help our veterans receive the care and support they need and earned through their service to our nation. We look forward to making a difference in the lives of our veterans and reducing veteran suicides across Georgia.”

Governor Brian Kemp said, “I look forward to seeing the Georgia Department of Veterans Service and Kennesaw State University Center for Advancement of Military and Emergency Services Research use these funds to better serve those who have served our nation. We all owe great debt to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. In Georgia, we will continue working to ensure our brave veterans receive the help they need when facing uncertainty, despair, and other challenges.”

The department will work with the research center at Kennesaw State University to identify emerging trends of suicidality in veterans in Georgia. Both the veterans department and the research center will develop and deliver scalable veteran and family-appropriate suicide prevention programming for both in-person and virtual delivery.

Dr. Brian Moore, Director of the center, stated “This is an incredible opportunity to address and enhance equity in care for Georgia’s veterans. As we look toward the future, the SSG Fox SPGP grant will enable us to identify our areas of most urgent need and enhance our long-term ability to address behavioral health for veterans and families. The research center is honored to partner with the Ga.’s Department of Veterans Services on this timely and much-needed work.”

