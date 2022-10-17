Funeral service set for state Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for late state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard.

They’ll take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Auditorium on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta.

Howard died last week at age 67.

“We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.

Howard was the representative for District 124 and was unopposed for re-election.

In their statement, his family noted his leadership role not only in the community but at home.

“He was a pillar in our family, the Augusta community and the state of Georgia. While we grieve, we also celebrate the life he led and example he set for all of us; we were blessed to have him,” the family said.

In the private sector in the upholstery and then clothing fields, he was named Businessman of the Year by the CSRA Business League in 1977. He was also honored in 1994 with an Outstanding Service Award from the administration of Lucy Craft Laney High School for his involvement in starting a mentoring program.

But he ultimately followed in the footsteps of his father as a state lawmaker.

In 2006, his father, Henry Howard, died while representing Georgia House District 121, then Henry Howard’s widow, Wayne Howard’s stepmother Earnestine Howard, ran unopposed and won the seat.

The following term, Wayne Howard ran against his stepmother for the seat.

