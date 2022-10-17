FIRST ALERT ISSUED | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and usher in the coolest air we’ve seen so far this fall. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 12-18 mph with gusts near 25 mph possible. Lows tonight will be cooler in the 40s for central and northern CSRA counties, 50s for southern CSRA counties.

Tuesday through Thursday afternoons will stay in the mid to lower 60s with morning temps Wednesday and Thursday in the low to mid-30s. Our first FROST ADVISORIES of the season could be possible, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than urban environments. Mid to upper 30s look to stick around into our Friday morning as well.

With the first cold snap of the season expected, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings with temperatures expected to fall into the low 30s in Augusta. Colder temperatures near freezing look to be possible in our more rural communities with upper 30s likely for a few southern counties. This won’t be an issue for outdoor plumbing but could cause damage to sensitive plants. Be sure to cover them or bring them indoors. Also, be sure to bring your pets indoors Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights to protect them from the unseasonably cold weather.

First Alert issued for WED& THURS morning as some of the coldest air we've seen in 6 months moves into our region. (wrdw)

Cold low temperatures this week will be within a few degrees of records. (WRDW)

Aside from the colder than average temperatures we are expected to stay dry and mostly sunny through most of this upcoming week which won’t help alleviate the dry conditions being felt across the CSRA. We have abnormally dry conditions in place for the majority of the CSRA with moderate drought conditions in portions of our northern counties. With not much rain expected this week, we’ll likely see drought coverage expand with the next update coming on Thursday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.