Early voting begins in Georgia for crucial midterm election

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting began in Georgia on Monday, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates

Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat.

More than 4 million people could vote in the state’s elections this year, and if past patterns hold, more than half are likely to cast ballots before Election Day.

Many of those voting early Monday in the Gwinnett County suburb of Lilburn were committed partisans, while others expressed distaste with their choices.

Joan Heckert, a Lilburn retiree, said she was uncomfortable voting for Walker with all the questions about his personal character and past actions but wants someone who will curb spending, cut inflation and limit American involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“At the end, my decision was I needed a Republican in the Senate,” Heckert said. “I said a prayer, and I pressed the button for Herschel Walker.”

Democrats, though, said they couldn’t imagine supporting Walker over Warnock. Harriett Lowe said nominating Walker was “disrespectful” to voters.

“They thought the people of Georgia were not smart enough that they would vote for a football hero just because he brought the Heisman Trophy to UGA,” Lowe said, referring to Walker winning the award at the University of Georgia in 1982.

Republicans showed less heartburn over Kemp, praising his decision to reopen Georgia’s economy early during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s doing a great job,” said Herb McCaulla, who owns a business selling pop culture memorabilia. “He kept this state afloat during the COVID craziness.”

Democrats, though, said they opposed Kemp because he signed a restrictive abortion bill and loosened gun laws.

“I want Kemp out, Chalmers Stewart said.

Democrats are trying to push their voters to the polls early, and with Donald Trump’s past attacks on mail ballots as fraud-prone, early voting could tilted toward that party.

Voters in Georgia are already sending in ballots by mail, with more than 1,000 received by Friday through the mail. More than 200,000 people have requested mail ballots already, with an Oct. 28 deadline to request them. Early in-person voting will run through Nov. 4, with counties mandated to offer two Saturdays of balloting and given the option of offering two Sundays.

