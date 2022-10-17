Submit Photos/Videos
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident

Cpl. Tommy Gunn
Cpl. Tommy Gunn(Contributed)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward.

The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.

Gunn was hired by the agency on Aug. 27, 2016 and is assigned to the field operations division.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, they tried to arrest Blount, who was “being combative.”

MORE | Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple shootings, Saturday night

Gunn then used a stun gun in attempt to restrain Blount so deputies could arrest him.

Blount became unresponsive.

Deputies began performing CPR. After Augusta Fire Department and emergency medical crews got to the scene, they also tried performing CPR, but were not successful and Blount was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s internal affairs sivision is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

