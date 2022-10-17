Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds last night into this morning prevented us from cooling off efficiently so lows for your Monday morning only bottomed out in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

The increase in cloud cover overnight was courtesy of an approaching cold front that could bring a few isolated showers throughout the day on Monday. Despite cloud cover, strong warm air advection from the west-southwest will help temperatures remain seasonal near 80°. Winds will also be breezy out of the WSW between 12-18 mph with gust near 25 mph possible. Winds look to stay elevated overnight into Tuesday, shifting towards the northwest between 6-12 mph. Lows tonight will be much cooler in the 40s to near 50° as skies clear and northwesterly winds bring in colder air.

Today is expected to be the warmest day out of the next 7 days with big changes behind the front coming in the form of much cooler temperatures both in the morning and afternoons. Tuesday through Thursday afternoons will stay in the mid to lower 60s with morning temps Wednesday and Thursday in the low to mid-30s. Our first FROST ADVISORIES of the season could be possible, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than their surroundings. Mid to upper 30s look to stick around into our Friday morning as well.

With the first cold snap of the season expected, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings with temperatures expected to fall to 33 and 34 degrees in Augusta. Colder temperatures near freezing look to be possible in our more rural communities. This won’t be an issue for outdoor plumbing but could cause damage to sensitive plants. Be sure to cover them or bring them indoors. Also, be sure to bring your pets indoors Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights to protect them from the unseasonably cold weather.

First Alert issued for Wed & Thu mornings. (wrdw)

Aside from the colder than average temperatures we are expected to stay dry and mostly sunny through most of this upcoming week which won’t help alleviate the dry conditions being felt across the CSRA. We have abnormally dry conditions in place for the majority of the CSRA with moderate drought conditions in portions of our northern counties. With not much rain expected this week, we’ll likely see drought coverage expand with the next update coming on Thursday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

