Can you help deputies find this missing 14-year-old?
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.
Tacalyn Armour is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.
She was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. She may be heading to Screven County.
Anyone with information on her is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.
