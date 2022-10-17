Submit Photos/Videos
Can you help deputies find these missing teenagers?

From left: Azure Marie Akon Alverson, Ny’Khia Jennae Shelton and Tacalyn Armour.
From left: Azure Marie Akon Alverson, Ny’Khia Jennae Shelton and Tacalyn Armour.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding some missing teenagers:

  • Azure Marie Akon Alverson, 16, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. She was last seen on Oct. 11 in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie and fuzzy slippers carrying a black backpack with the word “juicy” on it.
  • Ny’Khia Jennae Shelton, 17, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She was last seen on Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of Old Louisville Road getting into an unknown make and model, black and silver sport utility vehicle. She was wearing a multi-colored jacket, tie-dye shorts and black slides.
  • Tacalyn Armour, 14, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. She may be heading to Screven County.

Anyone with information on these teenagers is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

