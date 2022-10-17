Augusta roadways taking a deadly toll on motorcyclists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorcycle crashes have claimed multiple lives over the past week in Augusta.

The latest one happened just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 3 a.m.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name.

That crash happened on the heels of one that claimed the life of another motorcyclist at Peach Orchard and Tobacco roads.

Emergency crews responded to that location around 9:37 p.m. Friday and learned that a motorcycle had hit a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist, Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance and pronounced dead around 10:37 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

And on the night of Oct. 10, a man was killed in a motorcycle crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 520 in Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the rider was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash that involved several vehicles. Bowen said the motorcycle was traveling east at a high speed when it struck the rear of an eastbound vehicle.

He was identified as Paul Wilder, 41, of Loganville.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.