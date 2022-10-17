Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Jr. Players wins big at theatre conference in South Georgia

By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players took home first place in the community theatre division at the Georgia Theatre Conference over the weekend.

In March, they’ll head to regionals in Lexington, Ky.

Roy Lewis won best director, and the cast won best ensemble.

Danielle Vergara went home with an award for best choreography. Raleigh Daniels won best supporting actor, and Kelsie Johnson won best actress.

Raleigh and Chyra Strong were also named to the all-star cast.

MORE | Grant Me Hope: ‘I just want love. That’s all I ever wanted, was love.’

Raleigh, Annabeth Grover, Ben Brucker, and Charlissa Smith won individual awards for non-Sister Act-related pieces.

Raleigh won best comedic performance in individual events, Annabeth and Ben won in duos. Charlissa won best high school jr. audition and the inaugural scholarship for an outstanding high school junior actor.

The Augusta Junior Players will perform Sister Act at the Kroc Center on November 4-6. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
2 men dead after weekend shootings in Augusta
One man is dead following a run-in with police.
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
Motorcycle crash
1 person killed in motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway
generic crash
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

Latest News

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Augusta Jr. Players wins awards in South Georgia
Augusta Jr. Players wins awards in South Georgia
Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon