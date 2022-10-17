Augusta Jr. Players wins big at theatre conference in South Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players took home first place in the community theatre division at the Georgia Theatre Conference over the weekend.

In March, they’ll head to regionals in Lexington, Ky.

Roy Lewis won best director, and the cast won best ensemble.

Danielle Vergara went home with an award for best choreography. Raleigh Daniels won best supporting actor, and Kelsie Johnson won best actress.

Raleigh and Chyra Strong were also named to the all-star cast.

Raleigh, Annabeth Grover, Ben Brucker, and Charlissa Smith won individual awards for non-Sister Act-related pieces.

Raleigh won best comedic performance in individual events, Annabeth and Ben won in duos. Charlissa won best high school jr. audition and the inaugural scholarship for an outstanding high school junior actor.

The Augusta Junior Players will perform Sister Act at the Kroc Center on November 4-6. Tickets are on sale now.

