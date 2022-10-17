Submit Photos/Videos
Allendale councilman suspended over sexual assault case

Earl Morell Jr.
Earl Morell Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended an Allendale councilman accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

On Oct. 12, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Earl Morell Jr. with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the executive order suspending Morell.

Noting that Morell is accused of a crime of “moral turpitude,” the executive order says Morell is suspended “until such time as he shall be acquitted or convicted or until a successor is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever event occurs first.”

Morell was arrested in May 2021 and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to his arrest warrant, the victim was under age 16 and the incident involved groping as well as other sexual contact on or around March 18, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

