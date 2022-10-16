Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to incident on B Street

Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, October 15th before 10 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to B Street near Lake Olmstead.

On the scene were four police cars and yellow tape surrounding multiple homes toward the end of the street.

News 12 received an anonymous tip just before 10 pm about the police presence and headed to the scene.

We reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office but they were unable to give any comment about this incident.

While details are limited right now, News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

