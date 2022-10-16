Submit Photos/Videos
One dead, one deputy on leave following stun gun incident

One man is dead following a run-in with police.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead and one Richmond County is one leave due to an investigation following a stun gun incident.

Just after 12:30 Sunday morning, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there they tried to a arrest a man who was “being combative.”

A deputy then used a stun gun in attempt to restrain the suspect so deputies could arrest him.

After the deputy used his weapon, the man became unresponsive.

Deputies began performing CPR before the Fire Department and EMS could get to the scene.

They also tried performing CPR but were not successful and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office turned the investigation over to the GBI.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 as we work to bring updates.

