One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday.

The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta.

According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a pick-up truck while riding his motorcycle.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead around 10:37 PM.

The Coroner’s Office said they are continuing to investigate and an autopsy has been scheduled.

