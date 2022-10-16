One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

Submit Photos/Videos
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday.

The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta.

According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a pick-up truck while riding his motorcycle.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead around 10:37 PM.

The Coroner’s Office said they are continuing to investigate and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

