Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we started off cool in the upper 40s and low to mid-50s with mostly clear skies. Another great evening is on tap for your temperatures cooling out of the mid-80s and into the low 70s by 8 pm. We will notice additional clouds forming as we head into the late afternoon and evening. Clouds in the overnight period will prevent us from cooling off efficiently so lows Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

The increase in cloud cover will be courtesy of an approaching cold front that could bring a few isolated showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures will remain seasonal in the upper 70s to near 80°. Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days out of the next 7-days. After the front moves through the CSRA we’ll see colder morning and afternoon temps. Tuesday through Thursday afternoons will stay in the mid to lower 60s with morning temps Wednesday and Thursday in the low to mid-30s. Our first FROST ADVISORIES of the season could be possible, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than their surroundings.

With the expected first cold snap of the season, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings with temperatures expected to fall to 33 and 34 degrees in Augusta. Colder temperatures near freezing look to be possible in our more rural communities. This won’t be an issue for outdoor plumbing but could cause damage to sensitive plants. Also, be sure to bring your pets indoors Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

First Alert issued for Wed & Thu mornings. (wrdw)

Aside from the colder than average temperatures we are expected to stay dry through most of this upcoming week which won’t help alleviate the dry conditions being felt across the CSRA. We have abnormally dry conditions in place for the majority of the CSRA with moderate drought conditions in portions of our northern counties. With not much rain expected this week, we’ll likely see drought coverage expand with the next update coming on Thursday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

