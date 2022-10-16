Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Coroner’s office investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Augusta.

Dispatch said, the accident took place just before 2:15 on Sunday morning.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 3:00 A.M.

That victim’s name was not given to News 12, however the Coroner’s office said it will be released at a later date.

Stick with WRDW News 12 as we work to bring updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Backyard Tavern
Details on prior investigation stemming from alcohol ordinance in Columbia Co.
Jackson Rutland
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say

Latest News

A crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan sent one to the hospital in Wakulla County.
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday
One man is dead following a run-in with police.
One dead, one deputy on leave following stun gun incident
Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple shootings, Saturday night
health fair
Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community