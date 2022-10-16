Coroner’s office investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Augusta.

Dispatch said, the accident took place just before 2:15 on Sunday morning.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 3:00 A.M.

That victim’s name was not given to News 12, however the Coroner’s office said it will be released at a later date.

