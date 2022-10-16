Submit Photos/Videos
Annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival wraps up

The festival is back after a two year break
By Sydney Hood
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food and music is a must at any county fair during the fall and Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que is highly anticipated each year, especially after a two year hiatus.

For the last day, families got to have their faces painted and danced to love music while nearly 35 competitors competed for the best bar-b-que and a $40,000 cash prize.

The smell of bar-b-que filled the air as pit master Eric Neumeister fired up the grill.

“I love to cook,” Neumeister, who runs QMeister’s BBQ, said. “I love to please people with the food that I cook.”

He’s participated in this cookout for nearly ten years. Not only is it exposure for his business but It’s the people he meets that bring him back.

“Here I meet a lot of people, I get a lot of people that I would never see before,” Neumeister said. “They come here and they try my food.”

There is something else that filled the air too. It’s the music that hits the eardrums of festival-goers as soon as they walk through the gates, bringing in out-of-towners like Jamie Bookout and her family.

“Music and good vibes and barbecue and pig races,” Bookout said. “I mean, you can’t beat it right.”

Between music, food and animals of all sizes, there are plenty of smiles to pass around.

“Just seeing the people and the atmosphere, the atmosphere is fantastic,” Neumeister said. “It’s just fun.”

It’s the fun bringing in new faces and big tourism to Columbia County.

All proceeds will go to the Joseph R. Pond Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

