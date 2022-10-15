Silver Bluff ‘pink out’ for breast cancer awareness

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Usually, Silver Bluff’s colors are silver and blue, but for Friday’s game against Saluda, the Bulldog faithful decided to wear a different color for a good cause.

Silver Bluff had a pink-out to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Friday meant more for Head Coach De’Angelo Bryant.

“Kind of near and dear to my heart. I lost my mother to inflammatory breast cancer in 2016. So it is a tremendous honor that we’re able to fight this good fight with so many people who have battled or who’ve lost their lives against this,” he said.

Adding pink to the student section and a part of their uniforms.

“Tonight will actually be wearing a decal on the back of our helmet as well as the coaches will be wearing pink shirts. So that we can make sure that we honor those and just let everybody know that they have our full support throughout the fight against breast cancer,” said Bryant.

The Bulldogs are taking the field coming off of back-to-back region wins, and now they’re trying to recover from the beginning of the season.

Silver Bluff Strong Safety Ricardo Jones said: “We started out slow. We’re moving on, learning from the losses.”

Now, moving forward, Christian Echols knows they’re playing until they can’t anymore.

“We have three guaranteed games left because playoffs aren’t guaranteed, so let’s just play our hearts out,” he said.

