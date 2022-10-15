Rebels go back to the basics in preparation for win No. 6

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Strom Thurmond Rebels are as hot as any team in the CSRA right now.

After the incredible win over Saluda, the sky’s the limit.

Ahead of Friday’s game against Pelion, we spoke with the Rebels to find out what sparked their five-game winning streak after losing their first two games.

“There’s a lot of people that came before us that made this place special,” said Head Coach Andrew Webb.

A new season. A new coach. A new scoreboard. A slate wiped clean... some marks were just too tough to erase.

“Product class courage and a will to win, and those days, we have to be able to answer did we prepare and play with pride, class courage and a will to win? And, you know, the final thing that we tell them is this, the game is always going to be one of focus, effort, and discipline. And if we do those things will be just fine,” said Webb.

Success doesn’t happen overnight.

Senior Chase Brightharp said: “It feels good to be back to normal like that. And when I said like being mediocre? We’re not supposed to be mediocre. We’re supposed to be good.”

After falling to Laney and Midland Valley, the Rebels won five straight, their latest against Saluda, Webb’s former team.

“It’s a little weird. You know, it’s the first time. First time I’ve ever experienced that, you know, competing against players that you’ve coached the year before and coaches that you coach with. We called timeout with one second left, and we sent Nate Nordine out there. I mean, he just split right down the middle of the uprights,” said Webb.

With number six in their sights, it’s all about the basics.

Brightharp said: “We just focused on our practice. Every day we practiced so hard then we got to play you confident that you’re gonna win.”

