One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson.

Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street.

Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Agent Patrick Morgan confirms GBI is assisting with the case. He says one man was transported to an Augusta hospital due to a gunshot wound.

In a statement to News 12, Morgan says, “We are early in the investigation, and once GBI has more information, it will be provided to the media.”

