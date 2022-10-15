Submit Photos/Videos
One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson.

Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street.

Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

MORE | 16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say

Agent Patrick Morgan confirms GBI is assisting with the case. He says one man was transported to an Augusta hospital due to a gunshot wound.

In a statement to News 12, Morgan says, “We are early in the investigation, and once GBI has more information, it will be provided to the media.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.

