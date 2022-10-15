Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Abundant sunshine this weekend with average to above average highs. Cool start Sunday in the upper 40s/50s. Tracking a BIG cool down next week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend looks beautiful with cool mornings and warm afternoons. This morning started off on the chilly side with lows bottoming out in the 40s and mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs for your Saturday will be average to above average in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will bump up to near 50° by early Sunday morning. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day as few high clouds could stream in ahead of our next approaching front.

A BIG cool down is expected behind our next front Monday into Tuesday as Canadian air filters into the region behind the front Tuesday afternoon dropping highs down to only the mid 60s. Lows Wednesday morning and Thursday morning could dip down to the upper and middle 30s. Frost advisories may be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

