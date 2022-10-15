Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we started off cool and crisp with temperatures reaching 43° at Bush Field. Temperatures have peaked into the low 80s and will fall back to the upper 40s and low 50s for tomorrow morning, a light jacket may be needed as you’re heading off to church.

Your Sunday will be just as nice with slightly warmer temperatures into the mid-80s, around 85° in Augusta. We will notice additional clouds forming as we head into the late afternoon and evening. Clouds in the overnight period will keep us warming to start off the workweek Monday morning with mid-50s expected.

The clouds will be thanks to an approaching cold front that could bring a few isolated showers throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures will remain seasonal in the upper 70s to near 80°. Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days out of the next 7, after the front moves through the CSRA we’ll see colder morning and afternoon temps. Tuesday through Thursday afternoons will stay in the mid to lower 60s with morning temps Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-30s. Our first FROST ADVISORIES of the season could be possible, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than their surroundings.

Aside from the colder than average temperatures we are expected to stay dry through most of next week which won’t help the dry conditions being felt across the CSRA. We have abnormally dry conditions for a majority of the CSRA with drought conditions in our northern counties, with not much rain expected this will likely expand with the next update coming on Thursday. Make sure to keep it here for the latest.

