Teens survive serious crash while racing after school

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.(Village of Greendale Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENDALE, Wisc. (Gray News) – Two teens escaped a serious crash with minimal injuries in Wisconsin Monday.

Officials with the Village of Greendale Police Department said in a post on Facebook that the young drivers were racing after school had let out for the day.

As they were racing side by side, they were approached by an oncoming truck.

According to police, one of the drivers swerved and hit the other racing vehicle, knocking them both off the road.

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.

“These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries,” the police department posted. “This could have been a tragic situation.”

