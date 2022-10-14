Submit Photos/Videos
State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard dies at 67

State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard
State Rep. Henry "Wayne" Howard
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night.

Howard was the representative for District 124.

Exclusive interview: Senator Ossoff talks new bill for military housing

“We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him. He was a pillar in our family, the Augusta community and the state of Georgia. While we grieve, we also celebrate the life he lead and example he set for all of us; we were blessed to have him. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time. Arrangement details will be shared in the coming days,” his family says in a statement.

