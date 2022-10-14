Old Town Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station.

The public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.

Saluda County Council Chairman, Jim Moore, said, “We are proud to be able to provide this vital facility in the Old Town Community.”

He continued, “This new station will honor the history of extraordinary service by the volunteers of the Old Town Fire Department, while also showing our commitment to providing enhanced services as our county continues to grow.”

The new station will be the first in Saluda County to be funded by the Saluda County Council.

The new station will replace the current station in the Old Town community, which is more than forty years old. It is anticipated it will open in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.