Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Old Town Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony

The Saluda County Fire Station hosts a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate their new station.
The Saluda County Fire Station hosts a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate their new station.(Saluda County Fire Station Facebook page)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station.

The public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.

Saluda County Council Chairman, Jim Moore, said, “We are proud to be able to provide this vital facility in the Old Town Community.”

MORE | After 8 years, ground broken for North Augusta fire station

He continued, “This new station will honor the history of extraordinary service by the volunteers of the Old Town Fire Department, while also showing our commitment to providing enhanced services as our county continues to grow.”

The new station will be the first in Saluda County to be funded by the Saluda County Council.

The new station will replace the current station in the Old Town community, which is more than forty years old. It is anticipated it will open in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Beale
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Johnny Vasquez-Morales
1 dead, 1 arrested after opioid overdose in Grovetown

Latest News

Under the Lights: Week 9 Preview
Walker Warnock senate race
Walker vs. Warnock | What to watch for during Friday’s GA Senate debate
The Augusta Canal was built more than 150 years ago and is deeply rooted in the city's history....
Episode 2: The Augusta Canal
Crime scene tape remained up Friday afternoon in a Raleigh neighborhood that was the site of a...
16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say