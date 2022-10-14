Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New state committee will examine how SC can prosper economically in coming years

House Speaker Murrell Smith addresses the Economic Development and Utility Modernization Ad Hoc...
House Speaker Murrell Smith addresses the Economic Development and Utility Modernization Ad Hoc Committee during a meeting in Columbia on Sept. 29, 2022.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So far this year, new companies have brought more than 3,000 jobs and around $1.4 billion in capital investment to South Carolina.

That’s according to state leaders, who say South Carolina needs to prepare now to keep this economic momentum not just for years to come but for decades.

Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, R – Sumter, recently formed the state’s Economic Development and Utility Modernization Ad Hoc Committee, a bipartisan, 12-member House panel.

Its members hail from across the state, in both its rural and urban areas.

“We’ve had unprecedented revenue over these last few years, but we’re going to need to be positioned and prepared to attract transformative industries here in South Carolina,” Smith told committee members at their first meeting in late September.

Smith laid out four areas of focus for the group, aimed at accomplishing that goal from a legislative perspective.

The first is infrastructure, where the state has recently allocated billions of dollars toward improving its roads, port, water and sewer, and broadband.

But some of the state’s economic and industry leaders testified what South Carolina needs most is more shovel-ready sites.

“Those spaces are being filled faster than they can be built,” State Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey said. “Companies are looking to make moves and get into production and get into the market as quickly as they possibly can.”

One committee member cautioned they will have to be careful this potential development of shovel-ready mega-sites doesn’t come at the expense of another crucial piece of the state’s economy.

“That is absolutely turning a community from something it has historically been into something completely different. We are losing agricultural production land at an unprecedented rate right now because of urban sprawl. Is that progress? I don’t know,” Rep. Russell Ott, D – Calhoun, said, adding if the state is providing companies more incentives to move to South Carolina, he would want to be sure jobs are going to their constituents instead of creating a situation in which people from other states are brought in to fill those jobs.

The committee’s focuses also include expanding access to cheap and reliable power, with Smith noting South Carolina has some of the highest rates for residential, commercial, and industrial electric in the southeast.

The third area is looking at more ways to create a low-tax and business-friendly environment.

“We are a low-tax state,” Smith said. “But guess what, so are our neighbors.”

The final area is ensuring the state has the workforce necessary to fill new jobs if companies come to South Carolina.

Data shows that while South Carolina’s unemployment rate sat at just 3.1% in August, more than 111,000 jobs were unfilled in early September.

“If we have jobs that are unmet and cannot be filled, it’s going to trickle down to us and the way we bring employers here to this state in the future,” Smith said.

The committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday in the Blatt building on State House grounds, with discussions on energy policy and utility modernization for economic growth on the agenda.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Beale
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
High-speed chase ends in deadly crash on Washington Road.
1 dead after high-speed police chase on Washington Road
Furrica Harden
‘He wanted money. I wanted my life’: Clerk shares nightmare encounter with murder suspect

Latest News

Police responded to a mass shooting that happened near a popular Raleigh greenway on Thursday...
‘Terror has reached our doorstep’: 5 killed, 2 hurt in shooting near popular Raleigh greenway; gunman in custody
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Crews start loading fuel into new reactor at Plant Vogtle
News 12 This morning | Top stories on Oct. 14, 2022
Kendrick, born in 2007, plans to attend Georgia State to study music.
Grant Me Hope: ‘I just want love. That’s all I ever wanted, was love.’
Memorial for Quinton Simon
Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body