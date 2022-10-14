Laney, Thomson game resumes after September shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weeks after gunshots interrupted the Laney vs. Thomson football game: everything starts right where it left off in the third quarter.

The Richmond County School System tells us they’re putting more school resource officers and personnel at this game.

They’re working with the sheriff’s office to bring in more resources outside the gate, as well. Both teams say they feel safe, and it’s business as usual in this major matchup.

We asked players and coaches how they feel about finishing this matchup.

“No concerns about tonight,” said Laney High School Head Football Coach Ronnie Baker. “We can only control the things that you can control.”

Laney Left Tackle, Defensive End Johnathan Ashley said: “The sheriff’s department is going to keep us safe out here.”

The game was stopped in the third quarter, with Thomson leading 15-14.

Baker said: “It was a big thing when we played them here the first time, and I feel like we gained some respect.”

Laney is coming into this matchup still undefeated. Thomson is sitting at 5-1, playing some of their best football.

Ashley said: “I feel like they’re still doubting us, and we can’t beat Thomson, but I feel like we have the team to make a deep run in the playoffs.”

Thomson’s Head Coach Michael Youngblood says this game could decide the region champion.

“Six minutes and 28 seconds left in the third quarter. They have the ball on the 31-and-a-half-yard line, and we have to bow our backs and find a way to stop them and try and find a way to win,” he said.

Safety is not a concern for his team.

“Both teams did a great job of putting in an emergency action plan on the fly. You never practice this stuff,” said Youngblood. “We have to do a better job policing our community and making sure that we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Both programs are looking to finish the game and move on.

“Tonight, hopefully, everything works out how it’s supposed to so that we can finish up,” said Youngblood.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.