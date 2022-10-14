Kemp, Abrams meet tonight in first of 2 high-stakes debates

ATLANTA, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are set to meet in their first of two debates Monday night, as the nation’s most watched governor’s race enters its final weeks.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting. Their second debate is set for Oct. 30, only hours after former President Barack Obama appears in Atlanta on behalf of Abrams, a visit that was announced Saturday by the Georgia Democratic Party.

First lady Jill Biden also appeared with Abrams on Friday. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler joined Kemp and Atlanta Young Republicans on Saturday.

Kemp, who has been touting his record of reopening Georgia’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and assailing Democratic challenger Abrams as soft on crime, rolled out a batch of crime proposals Monday, signaling that could be a major theme of the debate.

Kemp is proposing to increase the prison sentence for recruiting youths under 18 into a gang to a minimum of 10 years from the current minimum of five years. He’s also proposing to make it harder for judges to release people who have been arrested without cash bail, saying judges should have to consider a person’s criminal history and to prohibit release without cash bail for people with a history of failing to appear in court.

Kemp also wants to provide loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for people who study to become police officers in the state and up to $100,000 for people who become medical examiners.

The proposals, which would need to be approved by the state legislature before becoming law, were panned by the Abrams campaign.

“After homicides have increased 55% on his watch, Brian Kemp has nothing to show Georgians but a tired retread of policies that have failed time and time again to lower crime,” Abrams spokesperson Alex Floyd said.

Floyd touted Abrams’ crime plan, which includes trying to reverse looser gun rules under Kemp, trying to keep people from returning to prison and increasing pay for prison and juvenile detention guards.

Abrams, who has been trailing Kemp in polls as the two match up again following Abrams’ narrow 2018 defeat, said she wants to use Monday’s debate to highlight her plans to expand Medicaid, increase child care subsidies, raise teacher salaries, make housing more affordable and expand small business opportunities.

“I’m going to talk to everyone about what’s at stake, what the opportunities are and why we haven’t received all of the benefits that Georgia is entitled to,” she said. “I want to make certain that I make the case that Brian Kemp doesn’t care, he won’t help, and that he spent the last four years attacking our freedoms.”

Kemp campaign spokesperson Cody Hall said Kemp’s goal in the debate will be to “communicate the governor’s record but also make it clear how that record contrasts with where Stacey Abrams wants to take our state.”

This year’s race is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

