Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West end business relationship

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments.

The letter ending West’s relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candace Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye.

While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak about it publicly. The decision was made after Ye publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. JPMorgan is giving West 60 days from the date of the letter to find a new banking relationship.

West told Bloomberg News on Sept 12 that he planned on cutting much of its corporate ties, saying “It’s time for me to go it alone.” In that interview, he also criticized JPMorgan for not giving Ye access to Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO and chairman.

While Ye is wealthy from his hip-hop career, he also controls a popular fashion and shoe line under Yeezy Brands. In that interview with Bloomberg, he said he also planned to cut relationships with his corporate suppliers as well.

Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye’s accounts from posting in recent days due to his antisemitic comments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Beale
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
Washington Road high speed chase
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
1 dead, 1 arrested after opioid overdose in Grovetown

Latest News

Crash
See the aftermath of GSP chase, deadly crash
Join us as Cher Best tells us what upcoming events to expect in the CSRA.
Cher Best Entertainment in the Mix
Natalia Morales, CBS award-winning Journalist and first Latina woman host, to wrap up National...
Natalie Morales, CBS award-winning Journalist
Join us to meet, Eric Who, contestant on “The Voice.” Who joined Team Camilla follow his...
Eric Who, "The Voice" Season 22 local contestant
Augusta 8-year-old, Zeke Vozniak, has received national recognition for his basketball Trick...
Zeke Vozniak, 8-year-old local and Trick King