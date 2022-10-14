Gov. Kemp, Abrams to debate on Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brain Kemp announced the first debate of the upcoming race for Georgia Governor is happening.

Kemp will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams on Nov 8.

The debate will be Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., Streaming on GPB.org.

In a tweet, Kemp says, “I’ll be sharing my record of putting hardworking Georgians first and laying out priorities for the next four years!”

