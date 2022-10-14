Submit Photos/Videos
Gov. Kemp, Abrams to debate on Monday

Kemp will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams on Nov 8.
Kemp will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams on Nov 8.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brain Kemp announced the first debate of the upcoming race for Georgia Governor is happening.

Kemp will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams on Nov 8.

MORE | Walker vs. Warnock | What to watch for during Friday’s GA Senate debate

The debate will be Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., Streaming on GPB.org.

In a tweet, Kemp says, “I’ll be sharing my record of putting hardworking Georgians first and laying out priorities for the next four years!”

