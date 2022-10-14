Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims

Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car.(Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (Gray News) – A firefighter in Maryland gave birth less than 24 hours after she was involved in a car accident and rendered aid to other victims.

Megan Warfield, a career firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, is being hailed as a true public servant.

According to the volunteer fire department, Warfield has been serving in an administrative role for the past several months while patiently waiting on the birth of her child.

Just a week shy of her due date, Warfield was involved in a “significant” car accident, the BQVFD said.

Fortunately, Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle, and she began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car. Warfield stayed with the person until first responders arrived to free the victim.

Warfield was evaluated for injuries and cleared by a trauma team. Less than 24 hours after the accident, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotte Joan, also known as CJ.

“Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan’s heroic and selfless actions,” the volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a comment on the post, Warfield’s boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, said that both mom and baby are healthy and happy.

“Thank you, everyone, for the outpour of support. Baby CJ is doing great! Megan is resting up and can’t wait to be back in the field doing what she loves!” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Jordan Beale
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
Johnny Vasquez-Morales
1 dead, 1 arrested after opioid overdose in Grovetown
Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say

Latest News

What the Tech: Unlocking new Siri secrets
What the Tech: Unlocking new Siri secrets
What the Tech: Unlocking new Siri secrets
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Justice Dept. seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
Jordan Howard, student and Melissa Gojda, teacher
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
Banjo-B-Que
Happening this weekend: Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que music fest