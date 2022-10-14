Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Details on prior investigation stemming from alcohol ordinance in Columbia Co.

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow up on the Columbia County commission revoking the liquor license for Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans.

We’re now learning the same group of commissioners voted to suspend the license at another restaurant, despite not having a commercial kitchen.

On Jan. 21, 2021, a complaint was sent to the Columbia County commissioners about the Backyard Tavern, also known as the Tavern on Belair.

From what we reported earlier on this ordinance, any complaint must then be investigated. The final decision from commissioners suspends instead of revoking the Backyard Tavern’s license.

They say it was to give them time to make changes and be compliant. During the investigation, it was found the Backyard Tavern lacked a full-service kitchen. They did serve food but with a menu like pizza rolls and cheeseburgers.

It all came from what the initial complaint said was an air fryer and microwave. Based on their findings, code enforcement began the process of suspending Backyard Tavern’s alcohol license.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

The Tavern responded by wanting a public hearing, claiming ignorance of the ordinance and “operating our food like the previous owner did for the last 11 years.”

At the public hearing, the operating manager gave a timeline of what would be done in order to get the establishment up to code as soon as possible. The motion to suspend but not revoke passed unanimously from the same five commissioners on the board today.

The suspension stayed in place until Backyard Tavern became fully compliant with county codes or until the expiration of the current license. Afterward, follow-ups from the county to make sure everything is in place to help “expedite your re-opening. By June 22, 2021, the license holder surrendered her county and state alcoholic beverage licenses, effective immediately.

This was a similar alcohol license hearing to the most recent public hearing with Stay Social and an alcohol license being revoked in Columbia County means having to wait for 10 years to re-apply, where a suspension is only for a given time. Columbia County has declined to comment on these events from Feb. 2021.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
Jordan Beale
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
Johnny Vasquez-Morales
1 dead, 1 arrested after opioid overdose in Grovetown
Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say

Latest News

Laney, Thomson game resumes after September shooting
Laney, Thomson game resumes after September shooting
health fair
Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community
Silver Bluff 'pink out' for breast cancer awareness
Silver Bluff 'pink out' for breast cancer awareness
Storm Thurmond looking for 6th straight football win
Storm Thurmond looking for 6th straight football win