Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning started off on the cool to chilly side with lows bottoming out between the mid 40s and low 50s across the viewing area. The front that kept cloud cover across the region for a good portion of yesterday has cleared the region leaving high pressure in it’s wake. This means blue bird skies and much lower humidity for the CSRA.

Sunshine will be abundant for your Friday. Afternoon highs will be below average in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the west between 3-8 mph.

The weekend looks beautiful with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Morning lows Saturday will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Lows will bump up to near 50° by early Sunday morning. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day as few high clouds could stream in ahead of our next approaching front.

A BIG cool down is expected behind our next front Monday into Tuesday as Canadian air filters into the region behind the front Tuesday afternoon dropping highs down to only the mid 60s. Lows Wednesday morning and Thursday morning could dip down to the upper and middle 30s. Frost advisories may be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

