Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll stay cool and clear with temperatures falling out of the 70s and quickly into the 50s by 8 pm. Friday night football looks to be in great shape with light winds and cool temps.

The weekend looks beautiful with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Morning lows Saturday will be chilly in the low 40s with afternoon highs reaching the low 80s. Lows will bump up to near 50° by early Sunday morning. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day as a few high clouds could stream in ahead of our next approaching front.

A BIG cool down is expected behind our next front Monday into Tuesday as Canadian air filters into the region behind the front Tuesday afternoon dropping highs down to only the mid 60s. Lows Wednesday morning and Thursday morning could dip down to the middle 30s. Frost advisories may be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.