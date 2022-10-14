Crews start loading fuel into new reactor at Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of construction, employees have begun loading fuel into the nuclear reactor core at the newly built Unit 3 of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro.

The step marks a “historic and pivotal milestone toward startup and commercial operation of the first new nuclear units to be built in the U.S. in more than three decades,” the company said in a statement announcing the process early Friday.

The unit is projected to enter service in the first quarter of 2023.

The start of the Unit 3 fuel load comes after Southern Nuclear got the go-ahead in Augusta from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

During fuel load, nuclear technicians and operators from Westinghouse and Southern Nuclear are scheduled to safely transfer 157 fuel assemblies one-by-one from the Unit 3 spent fuel pool to the Unit 3 reactor core in the coming days.

Startup testing will begin next. Operators will also bring the plant from cold shutdown to initial criticality, synchronize the unit to the electric grid and systematically raise power to 100%.

Southern Nuclear will operate the new unit on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

It’s part of a yearslong expansion of the plant. While Vogtle’s Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades, Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years. Unit 3 will be the first of the two new units to go online.

“We’re making history here in Georgia and the U.S. as we approach bringing online the first new nuclear unit to be built in the country in over 30 years,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “These units are important to building the future of energy and will serve as clean, emission-free sources of energy for Georgians for the next 60 to 80 years.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.