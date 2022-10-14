Submit Photos/Videos
Burke Co. coach sentenced for child molestation, sexual assault of a student

Travis Thomas was sentenced ten-years yesterday in Burke County for child molestation and...
Travis Thomas was sentenced ten-years yesterday in Burke County for child molestation and sexual assault of a student.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Burke County Sheriff’s office, the defendant from the 2019 case was sentenced for child molestation and sexual assault of a student.

On Oct. 13, Travis Thomas was sentenced to ten years, with five years in prison and five years on probation, according to Captain of the Burke County’s Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Wylds.

Thomas was arrested back in 2019 while he was a Burke County high school teacher, and Burke County middle school basketball coach.

The sheriff’s office says they were initially notified when Thomas was accused of touching a student inappropriately after school hours.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

