Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch.

Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment.

One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.

“It was fun meeting people who went through the same thing I did. I thank everyone who helped me get rid of it. I thank all the doctors and nurses for helping me get rid of it,” said Annette Boatwright.

This is the 27th year Aiken Regional Medical Centers has held this event.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.