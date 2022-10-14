1 dead following high-speed chase on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a police chase that resulted in the death of one person.
Richmond County deputies were involved in a chase that ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road after the driver crashed into a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.
The chase happened Thursday night around 9 p.m.
According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 10 p.m.
We’ve reached out to GSP for more information.
