Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead following high-speed chase on Washington Road

High-speed chase ends in deadly crash on Washington Road.
High-speed chase ends in deadly crash on Washington Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a police chase that resulted in the death of one person.

Richmond County deputies were involved in a chase that ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road after the driver crashed into a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

The chase happened Thursday night around 9 p.m.

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 10 p.m.

We’ve reached out to GSP for more information.

We have a News 12 crew on the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Jordan Beale
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash

Latest News

State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard
State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard dies at 67
Senator Jon Ossoff
Exclusive interview: Senator Ossoff talks new bill for military housing
Exclusive interview: Senator Ossoff talks new bill for military housing
Exclusive interview: Senator Ossoff talks new bill for military housing
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time