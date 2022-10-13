Waynesboro City Hall closed after rainfall brings flooding

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro City Hall is closed Thursday due to flooding, according to the city.

The city posted a notice of the closure late Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The flooding occurred as heavy thunderstorms moved through the region Wednesday night.

Authorities reported that five to seven homes in the northern part of town were flooded with about 6 inches of water. Three to five vehicles were also reportedly flooded.

Two people reportedly had to be rescued from a flooded vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

