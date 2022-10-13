Georgia cotton farmers learn climate-friendly practices

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity.

One opportunity includes the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program.

Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities using climate-smart production practices.

Arthur Tripp, G.A.’s Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) stated, “There is a strong and growing interest in the private sector and among consumers for food and fiber that is grown in a climate-friendly way. Through the Partnerships for ClimateSmart Commodities, the USDA is building and expanding opportunities for our producers to take advantage of this major market opportunity.”

A Georgia cotton producer, Matt Coley, said, “The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol’s Climate Smart Cotton Program is going to be a tremendous benefit for cotton growers not only in Georgia but throughout the entire cotton belt.”

This effort will expand markets for America’s climate-smart commodities, leverage the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production, and provide direct, meaningful benefits to production agriculture, including for small and underserved producers.

“The U.S. Trust Protocol is a great program that gives growers an opportunity to document and verify their farming practices, so they get an idea of what their environmental footprint is. Since the United States is one of the leading producers of cotton in the world, this is a great opportunity to provide brands and retailers with the climate-smart cotton they want.” Coley stated.

This project will provide technical and financial assistance to over 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers, including underserved cotton producers, to advance to climate-smart practices on more than 1 million acres.

To learn more, visit usda.gov.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.