Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia cotton farmers learn climate-friendly practices

USDA Leadership in Georgia visits Athens to discuss U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program
USDA Leadership in Georgia visits Athens to discuss U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity.

One opportunity includes the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program.

Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities using climate-smart production practices.

Arthur Tripp, G.A.’s Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) stated, “There is a strong and growing interest in the private sector and among consumers for food and fiber that is grown in a climate-friendly way. Through the Partnerships for ClimateSmart Commodities, the USDA is building and expanding opportunities for our producers to take advantage of this major market opportunity.”

[MORE]- Farmers racing to harvest cotton before Hurricane Ian arrives

A Georgia cotton producer, Matt Coley, said, “The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol’s Climate Smart Cotton Program is going to be a tremendous benefit for cotton growers not only in Georgia but throughout the entire cotton belt.”

This effort will expand markets for America’s climate-smart commodities, leverage the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production, and provide direct, meaningful benefits to production agriculture, including for small and underserved producers.

“The U.S. Trust Protocol is a great program that gives growers an opportunity to document and verify their farming practices, so they get an idea of what their environmental footprint is. Since the United States is one of the leading producers of cotton in the world, this is a great opportunity to provide brands and retailers with the climate-smart cotton they want.” Coley stated.

This project will provide technical and financial assistance to over 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers, including underserved cotton producers, to advance to climate-smart practices on more than 1 million acres.

To learn more, visit usda.gov.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Angelo Maxwell Grant
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

Latest News

Fair
Morning Mix: It's nearly time for the Western Carolina State Fair
Greek
Morning Mix: Augusta Greek Festival makes a return
Walk
Morning Mix: Learn more about the Miracle Mile Walk
Fatality rate on GA & SC rural roads are highest among nation
Fatality rate on Georgia and South Carolina rural roads are among highest in nation