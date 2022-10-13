Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Shepeard Blood collects and donates toys for Children’s Hospital of Georgia

Shepeard Community Blood Center holds toy drive for Children's Hospital of Georgia.
Shepeard Community Blood Center holds toy drive for Children's Hospital of Georgia.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the month of September, Shepeard Blood Community Center collected toys from staff and donors to donate for Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The center and CSRA collected and donated as another way to give back to the community.

The toys will be delivered on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. by Shepard staff members. CHOD staff will provide the toys to the children and families being cared for, in effort to make a difficult situation a little better.

[MORE]- Salad and Go will donate some of their sales to fight cancer

Toys such as PlayDoh, coloring books, games, action figures, dolls and much more were collected at Shepeard Blood centers and many blood drives across the CSRA, enough to fill more than twenty large boxes.

As the community’s local blood center, Shepeard provides blood and platelets to CHOG for patients undergoing cancer and other treatments. To learn more about Shepeard Community Blood Center and how to donate blood, go to shepeardblood.org.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident

Latest News

Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
The celebration of the 225-year history of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture...
S.C. governor’s ag. school to celebrate its 225th year
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Gunfire erupts at Amazon during fight between employees
Online sports betting booms in the Mid-South
Wanna bet? Online sports betting becomes political issue in Georgia 2022 midterms