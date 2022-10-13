Shepeard Blood collects and donates toys for Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the month of September, Shepeard Blood Community Center collected toys from staff and donors to donate for Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The center and CSRA collected and donated as another way to give back to the community.

The toys will be delivered on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. by Shepard staff members. CHOD staff will provide the toys to the children and families being cared for, in effort to make a difficult situation a little better.

Toys such as PlayDoh, coloring books, games, action figures, dolls and much more were collected at Shepeard Blood centers and many blood drives across the CSRA, enough to fill more than twenty large boxes.

As the community’s local blood center, Shepeard provides blood and platelets to CHOG for patients undergoing cancer and other treatments. To learn more about Shepeard Community Blood Center and how to donate blood, go to shepeardblood.org.

