Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. governor’s ag. school to celebrate its 225th year

The celebration of the 225-year history of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture...
The celebration of the 225-year history of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe campus is becoming even more festive with a parade on the 1,310-acre campus – and the community is invited to join in the fun.(John De La Howe Facebook page)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 1797 celebration of the 225-year history of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe’s 1,310-acre campus is becoming even more festive with a parade and the community is invited to join in the fun.

On Nov. 5, anyone interested can celebrate during a day-long festival designed for history enthusiasts. This year will include a parade around the beautiful Governor’s Green, the 12-acre natural plaza at the center of the campus. Along with a wide variety of family-friendly activities for history buffs, history demonstrations, a petting zoo, agriculture-themed field games, and campus tours.

[MORE]- Fall Festival Interview Main Parade

Entries are being accepted for the parade for businesses, schools, churches, non-profit organizations, and anyone interested to enter with a float, marching units, or vehicles. Prizes and the title ‘Best in Show will be awarded for first, second, and third place entries.

The parade will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., it will coincide with the reunion of John De La Howe alumni from across the country.

For an official parade application, visit the school website at www.delahowe.sc.gov and look for the link under NEWS.

John de la Howe Alumni holds 56th reunion during celebration

The John de la Howe School Alumni Association will hold the 56th Biennial Homecoming/Reunion on Nov. 5, on the grounds of the South Carolina Governor’s School of Agriculture.

The Governor’s School for Agriculture’s 1797 Celebration will be held on the same day to celebrate the 225th Anniversary of the school. We invite all alumni and the public to attend.

[MORE]- Eden Gardens Class of '70 celebrates 52nd reunion, unveils wall preserving its legacy

The Alumni Reunion will hold registration beginning at 9 a.m. in the L.S. Brice School Building, where alumni will gather to spend time reminiscing with one another while viewing the many wonderful photo albums of the part.

The Alumni Homecoming/Reunion is held every two years but was not held in 2020 due to COVID.

For more information, go to http://www.delahowe.sc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident

Latest News

Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
Shepeard Community Blood Center holds toy drive for Children's Hospital of Georgia.
Shepeard Blood collects and donates toys for Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Gunfire erupts at Amazon during fight between employees
Online sports betting booms in the Mid-South
Wanna bet? Online sports betting becomes political issue in Georgia 2022 midterms