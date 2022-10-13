S.C. governor’s ag. school to celebrate its 225th year

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 1797 celebration of the 225-year history of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe’s 1,310-acre campus is becoming even more festive with a parade and the community is invited to join in the fun.

On Nov. 5, anyone interested can celebrate during a day-long festival designed for history enthusiasts. This year will include a parade around the beautiful Governor’s Green, the 12-acre natural plaza at the center of the campus. Along with a wide variety of family-friendly activities for history buffs, history demonstrations, a petting zoo, agriculture-themed field games, and campus tours.

Entries are being accepted for the parade for businesses, schools, churches, non-profit organizations, and anyone interested to enter with a float, marching units, or vehicles. Prizes and the title ‘Best in Show will be awarded for first, second, and third place entries.

The parade will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., it will coincide with the reunion of John De La Howe alumni from across the country.

For an official parade application, visit the school website at www.delahowe.sc.gov and look for the link under NEWS.

John de la Howe Alumni holds 56th reunion during celebration

The John de la Howe School Alumni Association will hold the 56th Biennial Homecoming/Reunion on Nov. 5, on the grounds of the South Carolina Governor’s School of Agriculture.

The Governor’s School for Agriculture’s 1797 Celebration will be held on the same day to celebrate the 225th Anniversary of the school. We invite all alumni and the public to attend.

The Alumni Reunion will hold registration beginning at 9 a.m. in the L.S. Brice School Building, where alumni will gather to spend time reminiscing with one another while viewing the many wonderful photo albums of the part.

The Alumni Homecoming/Reunion is held every two years but was not held in 2020 due to COVID.

For more information, go to http://www.delahowe.sc.gov.

