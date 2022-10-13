Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Remembering Willie Spence: American Idol runner-up and Douglas native

The Coffee County community is grieving the loss of hometown celebrity and American Idol...
The Coffee County community is grieving the loss of hometown celebrity and American Idol runner-up, Willie Spence.(source: American Idol YouTube)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County community is grieving the loss of hometown celebrity and American Idol runner-up, Willie Spence.

According to Tennessee law enforcement, Spence was involved in a fatal automobile accident.

Aside from being a star on the 19th season of American Idol, Spence was a pillar in the Douglas community. His mentor and friend, Kentaiwon Durham, says Willie would volunteer his time to sing at community and church events.

Durham described him as being respectful, sweet, funny and well-mannered. He reflected on the type of person Willie was to everyone he met.

“If you’re having a bad day, he would pick your spirit up I just tell you he was just a lovable person, well rounded. And he would just take a bad situation and make it a great situation,” Durham said.

Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk told WALB that they are grateful that Willie put their community on the map in a positive light.

“Without Willie’s talent, his big heart and humble spirit, no one would know where the city of Douglas is,” Paulk said.

WALB stopped by Coffee County High School where Willie spent his high school years. The staff all knew him to be fun, authentic and laid back.

His former English teacher, Darci Tuten, said she watched him be a leader during his time there, and people would look up to him as a positive influence in school.

A star student turned into a star on national television. Willie’s former Spanish teacher, Hilaria Taft, says she knew his talents would take him far because he would sing during, before and after class.

“I’ve seen him be a student leader for many years. He helped with district project achievement when my little girl was going through. My own children looked up to Willie” Tuten added.

City leaders and close friends plan to have a memorial in his honor in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident

Latest News

Morning Mix
MORNING MIX LIVE: Previewing the Greek Festival, Miracle Walk and more
Waynesboro, Ga.
Waynesboro City Hall closed after rainfall brings flooding
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Gunshots fired at Amazon center in Appling; no one hurt
News 12 This Morning: Top stories for Oct. 13, 2022
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police