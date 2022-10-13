Opioid overdoses kills 2nd person in a week in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Grovetown Police Department said one man is dead and another was arrested after they responded to the 300 block of James Street in reference to CPR in progress.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two males unresponsive, suffering from what appeared to be narcotics overdoses.

One male responded to the CPR and was able to have Narcan administered. He was transported to a local hospital.

The other individual appeared to have been deceased for some time, according to the release. The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Officers found two additional males at the residence and took them in for questioning.

The Grovetown Police Department says the investigation revealed Johnny Vasquez-Morales, 29, of Grovetown, had provided the narcotics.

Vasquez-Morales was located and was found to be in possession of narcotics, police said.

Vasquez-Morales admitted to distributing the narcotics that led to the incident, according to officials.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking a schedule II substance (fentanyl) and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Officials say once an autopsy is completed, and toxicology reports are received, investigators will meet with the district attorney’s office to discuss possible further charges.

“This incident is yet another reminder of the dangers of illicit narcotics use. We strongly discourage anyone from participating in these activities and implore those who may be battling a narcotics addiction to seek professional help or counseling,” Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said in a statement.

