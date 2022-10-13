Submit Photos/Videos
Murdaugh murder trial set for January 2023 in Colleton County

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina lawyer will have to stand trial at the end of January for the murder of his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Both were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says the trial will start on Jan. 30, 2023, and will last until Feb. 17, 2023.

CRIME | Clerk shares nightmare encounter with murder suspect

Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the trial, which will take place at the Colleton County Courthouse.

Back in July, Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered his wife and son. He was then denied bond, which lawyers from both sides agree to.

A week earlier, a Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie and Paul.

The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.

MORE | 3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman

He called 911 that night, telling investigators he had arrived at the family’s hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton and discovered the bodies.

The two sides also requested a gag order to keep motions that might include evidence sealed for the case citing the media attention the case has garnered.

Alex is represented by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin; meanwhile, the State will be represented by Chief Attorney Creighton Waters.

