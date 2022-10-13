Submit Photos/Videos
Missing Person in Richmond County

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Clem Miller, 62, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, wearing blue pants and a green or orange shirt. Miller is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighing around 150 pounds. He is said to have brown eyes and black/grey hair.

According to Richmond County deputies, Miller was last seen leaving the block of 1600 Goshen Road on foot.

Miller is reported to suffer from dementia, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Miller , please contact Investigator Ron Sylvester or any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

