McMaster signs executive order for electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out in SC

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out.

The governor said the executive order prioritizes the state’s efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce for businesses interested in investing in the state.

The executive order also creates an Interagency Working Group tasked with working collaboratively with stakeholders and local governments to develop a plan regarding the strategic deployment of electric vehicle-related resources and infrastructure across the state. According to the governor, the Working Group will be focused primarily on developing a plan for strategically placing electric vehicle charging infrastructure on South Carolina’s interstates and roadways.

The Working Group is made up of the following agencies:

  • South Carolina Department of Transportation
  • Office of Regulatory Staff
  • South Carolina Department of Commerce
  • South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW)
  • South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
  • South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
  • State Fiscal Accountability Authority

“The only way South Carolina has been able to maintain its status as an automotive industry leader for nearly three decades is by strategically adapting as the industry innovates,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As the industry continues to move towards electric vehicles, South Carolina will move along with it – working to ensure that our state will continue to be seen as the ideal place for manufacturers and suppliers to do business. Along with these investments comes good-paying jobs that our people will be ready to take on.”

South Carolina is currently home to over 500 automotive companies and 72,000 autoworkers. The industry has a $27 billion economic impact in the state.

