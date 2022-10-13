Local artist sees rise in mural request after big break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket.

Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states.

“I feel like if I have the opportunity to save it, then I should,” he said.

Saving these murals has become Niday’s mission.

“Some people see it as advertising, but I see it as murals. I see it as a work of art that should be preserved out of respect for the sign painters and the artists that came before us,” he said.

His restoration of a faded Coca-Cola mural caught people’s attention from all over the country.

“I was really surprised at how far it reached. It’s reached a really long way,” said Niday.

Niday says a lot of people reached out after that first one. They asked him to restore faded murals in their hometowns.

In four months, he’s done nine in the Augusta area.

“I didn’t think it would have this kind of impact. I just really wanted to restore these awesome pieces of art,” he said.

Niday says he’s passionate about doing this. How passionate? He still pays for all this himself.

“I put a little bit back from every paycheck I get from my full-time job to restore these,” he said.

He says each one costs about $1,000

“These murals are really really big, so it requires a lot of paint,” he said.

He thinks it’s worth it. He’s happy to do it so these old murals can get new life. Niday has plans to restore more murals soon and do some original pieces, too.

Niday says as long as he can keep saving money, he’ll continue to do more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.